The Boston Celtics announced Sunday that starting guard Marcus Smart will miss two to three weeks with a calf injury.
Smart sustained a Grade 1 tear of his right medial gastrocnemius muscle during Saturday's 96-95 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The injury occurred early in the fourth quarter, with Smart clutching his leg and falling to the floor after battling for a rebound. An MRI on Sunday revealed the extent of the injury.
Smart, 26, is averaging career bests in points (13.1) and assists (6.1) through 17 games this season for the Celtics (10-8).
Boston begins a five-game road trip on Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors.
--Field Level Media
