Boston Celtics guard Derrick White will miss Game 2 in Miami on Thursday night for personal reasons.

The team did not provide specifics, but White said earlier this week that his wife is expecting their first child.

White, 27, started Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday in Marcus Smart's absence.

White had three points and four assists in 29 minutes in Boston's 118-107 loss to the Heat.

Smart, the NBA Defensive Player of the Year, is listed as probable for Thursday's game with a foot sprain.

Celtics forward Sam Hauser (shoulder) is out for Game 2 and center Al Horford (health and safety protocol) is doubtful.

White averaged 11.0 points, 3.5 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 26 games (four starts) with the Celtics in the regular season after being acquired in a Feb. 10 trade with the San Antonio Spurs.

