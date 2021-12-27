The Boston Celtics put star forward Jayson Tatum in health and safety protocols Monday.

He is out starting with Tuesday's game against Minnesota.

The two-time All-Star is averaging 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists through 33 games this season.

Tatum, 23, was sidelined more than two weeks last January while battling COVID-19.

He joins teammates Bruno Fernando, Enes Freedom, Justin Jackson, C.J. Miles, Aaron Nesmith, Josh Richardson and Dennis Schroder in the protocols.

--Field Level Media

