Boston Celtics center Robert Williams will miss Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night due to left knee soreness.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka said Williams experienced "a flare-up" with the injury Monday but is expected to return later in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Boston trails the series 2-1 entering Monday night's game in Milwaukee. Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday night in Boston.

Williams, 24, is averaging 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks through the first three games against the Bucks.

He suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee on March 27 and underwent minor surgery. He returned to action for Game 3 of Boston's first-round series sweep against the Brooklyn Nets.

Williams averaged 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 61 games (all starts) during the regular season, his fourth campaign with Boston since being drafted in the first round in 2018.

--Field Level Media

