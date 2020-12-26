Rookie forward Dylan Windler suffered a broken left hand in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 121-114 win over the Charlotte Hornets in Wednesday's season opener.
Windler, 24, broke the fourth metacarpal on his ring finger after hitting the floor in the third quarter.
Taken with the No. 26 pick out of Belmont in the 2019 NBA Draft, Windler missed all of last season after suffering a lower leg stress fracture in training camp.
Windler scored three points on 1-of-5 shooting and had two steals in nine minutes of action.
The Cavaliers, who have four games over the next six days, say Windler will be re-evaluated in a week.
--Field Level Media
