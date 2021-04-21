Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will miss Wednesday night's game against the visiting Chicago Bulls for personal reasons, the team announced.
Assistant coach Greg Buckner will take his place on the bench.
Bickerstaff, 42, is expected to return for Friday's road game against the Charlotte Hornets.
The Cavaliers are 20-37 this season and 25-43 overall since Bickerstaff replaced John Beilein on Feb. 19, 2020.
--Field Level Media
