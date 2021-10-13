The Cleveland Cavaliers signed veteran forward Ed Davis on Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed.

Davis, 32, averaged 2.1 points and 5.0 rebounds in 23 games (seven starts) last season with Minnesota.

He has career averages of 6.2 points and 6.6 rebounds in 691 games (103 starts) with seven teams.

The Toronto Raptors drafted Davis 13th overall out of North Carolina in 2010.

Cleveland opens the regular season at Memphis on Oct. 20.

