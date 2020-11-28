The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a training camp deal with 7-foot center Thon Maker, according to a report from the Cleveland Plain Dealer.
Maker, 23, has averaged 4.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in four seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons. He played in 60 games (14 starts) last season with the Pistons and matched his career averages of 4.7 points and 2.8 boards.
The deal is not guaranteed, so Maker will have to make a strong impression during training camp to earn a spot on Cleveland's 15-man roster.
Milwaukee drafted Maker with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2016 draft. He is a native of South Sudan and attended high school in Canada.
