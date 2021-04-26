Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. sustained a fractured right thumb in Sunday's 119-110 road loss to the Washington Wizards and will likely miss the rest of the season.
Nance was hurt while fighting for a loose ball in the fourth quarter. He later left the contest in pain and postgame X-rays confirmed the injury.
The 28-year-old Nance missed time earlier this season with a broken left hand. The six-year veteran is averaging 9.3 points and 6.7 rebounds in just 35 games (27 starts).
In addition to Nance, the Cavaliers also said that guard Matthew Dellavedova (neck), center Isaiah Hartenstein (concussion) and forward Lamar Stevens (concussion) have been ruled out of Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors in Tampa. All were hurt against the Wizards.
That leaves Cleveland with just nine available players as guard Collin Sexton (concussion) remains out, while forwards Dylan Windler (knee surgery) and Taurean Prince (ankle) are done for the season.
--Field Level Media
