Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is ramping up his recovery from the right calf injury that has sidelined him since late December.
The Cavaliers said Wednesday that the five-time All-Star has begun individual basketball activities.
Love missed 19th straight game on Wednesday night when Cleveland hosted the Los Angeles Clippers.
Love initially injured the calf prior to the season and missed the preseason schedule. He returned to play against the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 26 and then aggravated the calf in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers the next night.
The next step would be for Love to take part in full team activities before he eventually gets cleared to play in games.
Love is averaging 9.5 points and 6.0 rebounds this season.
Love has career averages of 18.2 points and 11.1 rebounds in 715 games (632 starts) with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cavaliers.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.