Cleveland Cavaliers rookie forward/center Evan Mobley entered the NBA's COVID-19 protocols and will miss Saturday night's game against the host Milwaukee Bucks.

The 7-footer was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He is averaging 13.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 blocks in 25 starts this season.

Mobley, 20, was named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for November.

Mobley was inactive due to a hip injury for the Cavaliers' most recent game, a 124-89 victory against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

