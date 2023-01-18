Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell will sit out Wednesday night's road game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to a strained left groin.
Mitchell was injured in the third quarter of Monday's 113-103 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Mitchell, a three-time All-Star, missed practice on Tuesday and the Cavaliers ruled him out on Wednesday afternoon.
Still to be determined is how long Mitchell will be sidelined.
Mitchell, 26, is averaging 28.4 points in 40 games in his first season with Cleveland after being acquired from the Utah Jazz in an offseason trade.
Earlier this season, Mitchell set a franchise record with 71 points in an overtime victory over the Chicago Bulls.
Memphis has won 10 consecutive games.
--Field Level Media
