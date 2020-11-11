Italy's Salvatore Caruso upset No. 2 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Sofia Open in Bulgaria.
Caruso, who saved all six break points he faced, will take on Frenchman Richard Gasquet, a 6-4, 6-2 winner against Jonas Forejtek of the Czech Republic.
No. 3 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia posted a 6-4, 7-6 (5) win against Russia's Aslan Karatsev. His opponent in the quarterfinals is 19-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner, who advanced with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Switzerland's Marc-Andrea Huesler.
No. 5 Adrian Mannarino of France withstood 10 aces from Egor Gerasimov of Belarus in a 6-4, 7-6 (6) win. No. 6 John Millman of Australia also reached the final eight with a 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-2 win over France's Gilles Simon, who double-faulted 12 times.
