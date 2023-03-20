Carter Verhaeghe scored two goals to lead the Florida Panthers to a 5-2 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.
Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists, Gustav Forsling and Eric Staal each scored and Sam Bennett had two assists for Florida (36-27-7, 79 points), which has won three straight.
Aleksander Barkov also added an assist, tallying his 614th point with the Panthers to become the franchise's all-time leading scorer.
Pius Suter and Dylan Larkin scored for Detroit (30-30-9, 69 points), which has lost three straight.
The Panthers opened the scoring with 12:32 remaining in the first period, taking a 1-0 lead on a goal by Tkachuk.
After a giveaway in the Detroit zone by Lucas Raymond, Bennett took the puck in the middle of the ice and fed a pass to his right to Tkachuk, who buried the chance into an open net.
Florida took a 2-0 lead with 7:32 remaining in the first on a goal by Verhaeghe, who skated to a loose puck in the middle of the ice at the top of the faceoff circles and blasted a shot past Detroit goalie Ville Husso.
Just 2:09 later, the Red Wings cut the Florida lead to 2-1 when Suter poked a loose puck that was sitting in the crease into an open net.
With 8:27 remaining in the second period, Florida regained a two-goal lead on a goal by Forsling, who fired a shot from top of the left faceoff circle that got past Husso to make it 3-1 Panthers.
Detroit then made it 3-2 with 13:07 remaining in the third on a goal by Larkin. During a delayed penalty, he took a pass from Raymond and ripped a shot from a sharp angle that went past Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.
Florida got an insurance goal with 3:52 left when Staal scored on a two-on-one breakaway to make it 4-2 Panthers.
Verhaeghe then added a power-play goal with 1:23 remaining in the game to complete the scoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.