Oct 26, 2021; St. Paul, Minnesota, USA; United States forward Carli Lloyd (10) removes her cleats and acknowledges the crowd as she leaves the game against South Korea in the second half an international friendly soccer match at Allianz Field. Lloyd earlier announced her retirement following the end of the game. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2021; St. Paul, Minnesota, USA; United States forward Alex Morgan (13) and forward Tobin Heath (7) and forward Megan Rapinoe (15) celebrate a goal by midfielder Rose Lavelle (16) against South Korea in the second half of an international friendly soccer match at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2021; St. Paul, Minnesota, USA; United States midfielder Rose Lavelle (16) celebrates her goal against South Korea in the second half of an international friendly soccer match at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2021; St. Paul, Minnesota, USA; United States midfielder Catarina Macario (17) trips over South Korea defender Hong Hyeji (5) as South Korea defender Lee Youngju (17) watches as Macario tries to advance to the goal in the first half of an international friendly soccer match at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2021; St. Paul, Minnesota, USA; United States midfielder Andi Sullivan (25) pulls on South Korea midfielder Ji Soyun (10) in the first half of an international friendly soccer match at Allianz Field. Sullivan was assessed a yellow card for the play. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2021; St. Paul, Minnesota, USA; United States forward Carli Lloyd (10) starts her final game with the team by kicking the ball of to start the match with South Korea during an international friendly soccer match at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2021; St. Paul, Minnesota, USA; United States midfielder Lindsey Horan (9) battles with South Korea forward Choe Yuri (11) for the ball in the first half of an international friendly soccer match at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2021; St. Paul, Minnesota, USA; United States forward Carli Lloyd (10) dribbles past South Korea defender Jeong Yeonga (3) in the first half of an international friendly soccer match at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Carli Lloyd bid farewell to the U.S. women's national team during an emotional friendly in Saint Paul, Minn., on Tuesday.
That the U.S. defeated South Korea 6-0 was secondary to the tributes for the two-time World Cup champion (2015, '19), two-time Olympic gold medalist (2008, '12) and two-time FIFA World Player of the Year (2015, '16).
Lloyd, 39, retired from international competition but will have at least two more matches for NY/NJ Gotham FC of the National Women's Soccer League, at Racing Louisville on Thursday and home against Louisville in Harrison, N.J., on Sunday. There also could be postseason matches.
She played the second-most matches in the world (316) and scored 134 international goals, third in USWNT history and fourth all-time in the world. Lloyd trails Canada's Christine Sinclair (187 goals in 303 games) and Americans Abby Wambach (184/256) and Mia Hamm (158/275).
Lloyd memorably scored three goals in the first 16 minutes of the 2015 World Cup final vs. Japan.
She scored five goals against Paraguay on Sept. 16.
Her teammates made sure she went out in style after the U.S. and South Korea tied 0-0 on Thursday to end the Americans' 22-game home winning streak. The victory Tuesday extended the home unbeaten streak to 62 (56 wins, six ties).
Lindsey Horan opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a deflected shot off a South Korean player. An own goal made it 2-0 in the 45th minute.
Lloyd left in the 66th minute to a standing ovation. She hugged her teammates, took off her shoes, gave the captain's arm band to Megan Rapinoe and peeled off her No. 10 "Lloyd" jersey to reveal a No. 10 with "Hollins" for her husband Brian Hollins before exiting the field.
Alex Morgan replaced Lloyd and scored her 115th career goal three minutes later. Rapinoe made it 4-0 in the 85th minute with her 62nd score. Rose Lavelle (89th minute) and Lynn Williams (92nd) completed the scoring.
