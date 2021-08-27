The New Orleans Saints moved up the start time of Saturday's preseason game against the visiting Arizona Cardinals with respect to Tropical Storm Ida.
The game will now begin at 1 p.m. ET, seven hours ahead of the initially scheduled start time.
The Saints said they came to that decision in order for fans to "make proper and safe preparations regarding the potential landfall of Hurricane Ida and following consultation and agreement with City of New Orleans officials, the National Weather Service, Homeland Security and the NFL."
The National Hurricane Center expects Ida to become a hurricane by the time it reaches the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday.
Ida is expected to make landfall on Sunday, 16 years to the day that Hurricane Katrina did the same in Louisiana.
--Field Level Media
