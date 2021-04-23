St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina exited the Cardinals' game Friday against the visiting Cincinnati Reds following the fifth inning after hurting his right foot during his at-bat in that frame.
Andrew Knizner replaced him to start the sixth. The team subsequently announced that Molina came out due to right foot soreness.
Earlier this month, Molina became the first player in baseball history to catch 2,000 games with a single team. The only other players who have caught more games than Molina (2,006) in baseball history are Ivan Rodriguez (2,427), Carlton Fisk (2,226), Bob Boone (2,225), Gary Carter (2,056) and Jason Kendall (2,025).
Molina, 38, went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and an RBI double, but struck out in the fifth before leaving the Friday game, raising his season average to .339. He has five home runs and 14 RBIs through 18 games this season.
Molina is a nine-time All-Star, nine-time Gold Glove winner and two-time World Series champion.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.