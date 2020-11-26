Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins appeared to throw shade at his former team while expressing his gratitude on Thanksgiving.
"I'm thankful for the @AZCardinals believing in me enough to trade me for a 2nd rounder," Hopkins wrote Thursday on Twitter.
Hopkins still appears to be a bit salty after the Houston Texans traded him and a 2020 fourth-round pick to Arizona in the spring in exchange for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round selection and a 2021 fourth-round pick.
Hopkins, 28, is one of the most productive receivers in the NFL. The four-time Pro Bowl selection has 72 catches for an NFL-best 912 yards and four touchdowns this season.
Through 120 games (all starts), Hopkins has 704 catches for 9,514 yards and 58 touchdowns.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.