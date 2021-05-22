St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas exited the game after four innings Saturday night due to right forearm tightness.
Mikolas was making his first start since October 2019.
He was warming up for the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs when he called for the trainer.
Forearm flexor tendon cost Mikolas the 2020 season, then shoulder inflammation slowed his comeback this season.
