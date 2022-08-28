Tyler O'Neill hit the tiebreaking three-run homer to lift the St. Louis Cardinals past the visiting Atlanta Braves 6-3 Sunday.
Tommy Edman and Lars Nootbaar hit solo homers for the Cardinals, who erased a 3-2 eighth-inning deficit to win for the 12th time in their last 15 games.
Dansby Swanson hit a three-run homer for the Braves, whose streak of five consecutive series victories came to an end.
Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright allowed two runs on eight hits in 6 2/3 innings. Ryan Helsley (9-1) earned the victory, and Giovanny Gallegos racked up his 13th save in 19 opportunities.
Braves starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi allowed two runs on four hits in 5 2/3 innings. Reliever A.J. Minter (5-4) took the loss after allowing two eighth-inning homers.
After rain delayed the start of the game for 59 minutes, both pitchers settled in quickly. The teams combined to produce just three baserunners in the first three innings.
The Braves' Austin Riley led off the fourth inning with a single and advanced to third base on Eddie Rosario's two-out single, but Vaughn Grissom grounded out to strand them.
Odorizzi held the Cardinals hitless for 5 2/3 innings until Nootbaar poked an opposite-field homer just inside the left field foul pole to break the scoreless tie.
Brendan Donovan, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado followed with singles to put the Cardinals up 2-0 and knock Odorizzi from the game.
The Braves surged ahead 3-2 in the seventh inning. Rosario led off with a single and Michael Harris II hit a one-out single.
After Robbie Grossman grounded into a forceout, Helsley relieved Wainwright and allowed Swanson's three-run homer.
Edman tied the game 3-3 with his leadoff homer in the eighth inning off Minter. Nootbaar walked, then Riley, charging in from third base, failed to field Donovan's bunt cleanly.
Minter struck out Goldschmidt and Arenado, but O'Neill's three-run homer put the Cardinals up 6-3.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.