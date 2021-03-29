The Arizona Cardinals signed veteran safety Shawn Williams to a one-year deal, the club announced Monday.
Williams, 29, spent his first eight seasons in Cincinnati, playing in 119 games (61 starts) for the Bengals. He has 12 career interceptions, 26 passes defensed and 424 tackles. Williams led the league with 131 interception return yards off five picks in 2018.
The Bengals selected Williams in the third round of the 2013 draft.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.