The St. Louis Cardinals signed veteran left-hander Wade LeBlanc to a contract on Thursday.
LeBlanc, 36, joined the team ahead of Thursday's series opener against the host Atlanta Braves. The Cardinals optioned right-hander Seth Elledge to Triple-A Memphis and transferred infielder Max Moroff to the 60-day disabled list to free up the roster spot for LeBlanc.
LeBlanc is a veteran of 13 major league seasons who appeared in just 12 combined games over the last two seasons for the Baltimore Orioles. He is 46-48 lifetime with three saves and a 4.59 ERA over 246 appearances (121 starts) for eight teams, making his debut with the San Diego Padres in 2008.
LeBlanc most recently pitched for Round Rock, the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. He owned a 2-0 record with a 2.50 ERA in three starts (18 innings).
