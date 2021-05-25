The Arizona Cardinals signed both sixth-round draft picks -- outside linebacker Victor Dimukeje and cornerback Tay Gowan -- to four-year contracts on Tuesday.
They also signed free-agent tight end Ross Travis.
The 6-1, 262-pound Dimukeje, the 210th overall pick, played four years at Duke, where he made 48 starts and recorded 21.5 sacks. Gowan, 6-1 and 186 pounds, was the 223rd pick out of UCF. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Cardinals have just two draftees left to sign: first-round linebacker Zaven Collins and second-round receiver Rondale Moore.
The 28-year-old Travis has spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets since joining the league in 2015. He has 14 catches for 142 yards in 25 games (seven starts).
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.