The St. Louis Cardinals signed free agent right-hander Luis Garcia on Friday and added him to the major league roster.
Garcia, 34, will assume the roster spot of right-hander Johan Oviedo, who was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday. St. Louis moved right-hander Carlos Martinez (thumb) to the 60-day injured list to open a spot on the 40-man roster.
Garcia was at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the New York Yankees' organization this season, going 1-2 with a 3.63 ERA in 18 appearances but did not appear in the major leagues. He was granted his release this week.
In eight major league seasons, Garcia is 14-17 with a 4.26 ERA over 326 appearances (four starts) for the Philadelphia Phillies (2013-18), Los Angeles Angels (2019) and Texas Rangers (2020).
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.