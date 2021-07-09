The St. Louis Cardinals signed free agent right-hander Luis Garcia on Friday and added him to the major league roster.

Garcia, 34, will assume the roster spot of right-hander Johan Oviedo, who was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday. St. Louis moved right-hander Carlos Martinez (thumb) to the 60-day injured list to open a spot on the 40-man roster.

Garcia was at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the New York Yankees' organization this season, going 1-2 with a 3.63 ERA in 18 appearances but did not appear in the major leagues. He was granted his release this week.

In eight major league seasons, Garcia is 14-17 with a 4.26 ERA over 326 appearances (four starts) for the Philadelphia Phillies (2013-18), Los Angeles Angels (2019) and Texas Rangers (2020).

