The Arizona Cardinals on Monday announced the signing of defensive lineman Xavier Williams to a one-year contract.
The team released linebacker Shareef Miller.
Williams, 29, played in 11 games (three starts) last season with the Cincinnati Bengals after appearing in one game for the New England Patriots before his release in September.
Williams began his career with the Cardinals in 2015, playing in 23 games (two starts) before moving on to Kansas City for two seasons.
He has 107 career tackles - four for loss - and four sacks.
