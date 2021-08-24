St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty exited Tuesday's game against the visiting Detroit Tigers in the third inning due to right shoulder tightness.
He left after throwing 46 pitches and allowing back-to-back solo home runs to Robbie Grossman and Miguel Cabrera. Daniel Ponce de Leon replaced him. Flaherty allowed four runs on four hits and three walks in two-plus innings.
Earlier this season, the 25-year-old Flaherty missed 2 1/2 months with an oblique strain.
Before the game, St. Louis also had to scratch outfielder Tyler O'Neill from the lineup with mid-back tightness.
