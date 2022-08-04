St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Drew VerHagen is headed for season-ending hip surgery.
Thursday's announcement ends a rough campaign for the 31-year-old reliever, who has been on the 15-day injured since July 17 with a right hip impingement.
VerHagen spent time on the IL with the same ailment earlier this season and later missed three weeks with a sore right shoulder.
He was 3-1 with a 6.65 ERA in 19 relief appearances for St. Louis, striking out 18 batters and walking 14 in 21 2/3 innings.
VerHagen pitched for the Detroit Tigers from 2014-19, notching a 10-10 record and a 5.11 ERA in 127 games (eight starts).
--Field Level Media
