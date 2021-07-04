St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Carlos Martinez exited Sunday's game against the host Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning with a bruised right thumb.
The Cardinals said he sustained the injury while batting during the third inning. Martinez struck out.
The Cardinals said Martinez is day to day.
Martinez exited with one out in the fourth after experiencing trouble gripping the ball.
He gave up one run and one hit -- a homer to Trevor Story -- and struck out two and walked one.
--Field Level Media
