St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was reinstated from the restricted list on Monday in advance of a five-game road series against the Chicago Cubs, while catcher Ivan Herrera was optioned to Triple-A Memphis.
Molina was placed on the restricted list Saturday during a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks to head back to his native Puerto Rico. Reports indicated that his trip was to watch a basketball team he owns, Vaqueros de Bayamon, play for a championship.
Molina spoke with reporters Monday and said it was "important to people" that he was on hand to watch the basketball team, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The 19-year veteran is playing in his final major league season.
Molina, 40, recorded his first three-hit performance of the season during St. Louis' 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks on Friday night. He moved into fifth place in hits by a primary catcher with 2,152, passing Yogi Berra (2,150).
Molina is batting .222 with two home runs and 12 RBIs in 52 games with the Cardinals this season. The 10-time All-Star is a career .278 hitter with 173 home runs and 1,010 RBIs over 2,198 games for the Cardinals.
In another move, the Cardinals removed right-hander Ryan Helsley from the paternity list and placed him on the restricted list.
