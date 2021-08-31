Tuesday night's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and host Cincinnati Reds was rained out.
It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.
Game 1 will be the rescheduled game and starts at 1:10 p.m. ET. Game 2 begins at 6:40 p.m. ET.
The Cardinals won the opener of the four-game series, 3-1, on Monday night to close within 2 1/2 games of the Reds for the second National League wild-card spot.
--Field Level Media
