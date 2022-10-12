The Arizona Cardinals running back corps is looking more like a proverbial M*A*S*H unit heading into Week 6.
The status of starter James Conner (rib) is unclear as the practice week begins while third-stringer Darrel Williams already has been ruled out for this week with a knee sprain.
Only Eno Benjamin and fourth-stringer Keaontay Ingram are healthy heading into Sunday's NFC West contest against the Seahawks in Seattle.
The club signed running backs Ty'Son Williams and Corey Clement to the practice squad this week.
Further, running back Jonathan Ward, who had only played on special teams so far this season, was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.
Also on Wednesday, the Cardinals promoted kicker Matt Ammendola and safety Chris Banjo from the practice squad to the active roster. Ammendola serves as insurance with fellow kicker Matt Prater nursing an injured hip.
Conner suffered his injury last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. He rushed nine times for 55 yards but played just 24 snaps. He leads the Cardinals with 200 yards rushing on the season. He's considered day-to-day and his status will become clearer later in the week.
Williams was limited to eight offensive snaps vs. the Eagles, rushing three times for nine yards.
Benjamin played 37 snaps and carried the ball eight times for 25 yards and a touchdown. He has 136 yards rushing on the season.
The Cardinals (2-3) will hold a walkthrough on Wednesday instead of a full practice ahead of the game against the Seahawks (2-3).
