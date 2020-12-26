Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds was ruled out of Saturday's game against the San Francisco 49ers with a hip injury.
Edmonds had two receptions for eight yards and did not have a carry prior to leaving the contest. He officially was ruled out in the third quarter.
The 24-year-old Edmonds initially was listed as questionable for the game because of ankle and knee injuries. The versatile running back entered the contest with 94 carries for 451 yards and one touchdown and 49 catches for 366 yards and four more scores.
Kenyan Drake received bulk of the work in the backfield with Edmonds sidelined.
--Field Level Media
