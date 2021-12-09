Sorry, an error occurred.
The Arizona Cardinals designated running back Chase Edmonds and two others to return from injured reserve on Thursday.
The team now has a 21-day window to activate Edmonds, safety Charles Washington and/or long snapper Aaron Brewer to the 53-man roster.
Edmonds, 25, landed on IR on Nov. 13 after suffering a high ankle sprain on the opening play of Arizona's Nov. 7 victory at San Francisco.
He ranks second on the team with 430 rushing yards behind James Conner (630) and has 30 catches for 211 yards in nine starts. He has scored one touchdown.
Edmonds has rushed for 1,389 yards and eight touchdowns and caught 115 passes for 821 yards and five scores in 54 games (13 starts) since the Cardinals drafted him in the fourth round in 2018.
The team also activated running back Jonathan Ward from the reserve/COVID-19 list and re-signed running back Tavien Feaster to the practice squad.
Arizona (10-2) hosts the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) on Monday night. The Cardinals would clinch a playoff berth with a win.
--Field Level Media
