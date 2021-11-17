Sorry, an error occurred.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray plans to practice this week, a sign his return to gameday from an ankle injury is getting closer.
He missed the last two games and Arizona (8-2) went 1-1 with backup Colt McCoy under center.
Murray said he would be on the practice field this week for the first time this month and his status appears promising for Sunday's NFC West matchup with Seattle (3-6) and Russell Wilson.
"I'm pretty close," Murray said Wednesday when asked about his status for facing the Seahawks.
Murray last played in Week 8, Arizona's first loss of the season to the Green Bay Packers.
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury didn't want to spread optimism about Murray's return until seeing him respond after practicing.
"It's going to be close," Kingsbury said.
Murray was the frontrunner for NFL MVP based on odds at major sportsbooks when he was injured.
In eight games, he completed 72.7 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also has rushed for three scores.
The Seahawks are 1-3 at home this season.
McCoy is dealing with a pec injury suffered in the Cardinals' 34-10 home loss to the Panthers last week but did practice Wednesday.
--Field Level Media
