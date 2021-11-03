Sorry, an error occurred.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray sat out practice Wednesday with an injured left ankle.
Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Murray could play Sunday even if he doesn't practice all week.
Murray, 24, left the stadium in a walking boot last Thursday night after injuring his ankle on Arizona's final drive in a 24-21 loss to the visiting Green Bay Packers.
The Cardinals (7-1) look to bounce back from their first loss this Sunday at San Francisco (3-4).
Murray has completed 72.7 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight starts this season. He has also rushed for 147 yards and three scores.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Murray needs 31 passing yards to reach 10,000 for his career.
Veteran Colt McCoy, 35, is Murray's backup.
--Field Level Media
