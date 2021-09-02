The Arizona Cardinals put defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on injured reserve and activated offensive lineman Justin Pugh from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.
The team also activated cornerback Robert Alford from the COVID list.
Phillips is suffering from an undisclosed injury and will miss at least the first three games of the season. The team activated Phillips off the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.
Phillips appeared in just nine games last season after signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the team in free agency in March 2020. He received $18.5 million in guaranteed money. He had two different IR stints with a hamstring injury.
Pugh is slated to be the starting left guard for the Cardinals.
