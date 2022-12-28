The Arizona Cardinals placed safety Budda Baker and defensive lineman Trysten Hill on injured reserve Wednesday.
Baker sustained a shoulder injury during Arizona's 19-16 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. He did not exit the game and played every defensive snap, however.
Hill injured his knee in the same game for the Cardinals (4-11), who have lost five in a row and are eliminated from postseason contention.
Named to his fifth Pro Bowl this season, Baker recorded a team-leading 111 tackles to go along with two interceptions and a forced fumble in 15 games (all starts).
Baker, 26, has totaled 650 tackles, 7.5 sacks, seven interceptions, six forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries in 93 career games (83 starts) with the Cardinals.
Hill, 24, has 12 tackles and one sack in 13 games (zero starts) split between the Dallas Cowboys and Cardinals this season. He was waived by Dallas on Nov. 1 and claimed by Arizona the following day.
Hill has 39 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 31 career games (five starts) with the Cowboys and Cardinals.
Also on Wednesday, wide receiver Pharoh Cooper and defensive lineman Manny Jones were promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.