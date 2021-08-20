The St. Louis Cardinals placed right-handed reliever Ryan Helsley on the 10-day injured list Friday with a stress reaction in his right elbow.
Helsley, 27, is 6-4 with one save and a 4.56 ERA in 51 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
The injury designation is retroactive to Tuesday for Helsley, whose spot on the active roster was filled by right-hander Miles Mikolas, 32.
Mikolas (0-0, 2.25 ERA) came off the 60-day injured list to start Friday night's series opener against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates. He missed the past 75 games with a right forearm injury.
The Cardinals also announced that Triple-A Memphis left-hander Brandon Waddell was placed on the COVID-19 injured list.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.