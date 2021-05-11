The St. Louis Cardinals placed right-hander Carlos Martinez on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Martinez, 29, said he hurt his right ankle celebrating fellow pitcher Jack Flaherty's home run in Friday night's 5-0 win against the Colorado Rockies.
Martinez attempted to pitch through the injury on Saturday, when he allowed five runs on six hits and five walks in five innings of a 9-8 win against the Rockies.
The two-time All-Star is 3-4 with a 4.35 ERA in seven starts this season. His injury designation is retroactive to Sunday.
In a corresponding transaction, the Cardinals recalled right-hander Johan Oviedo (0-1, 4.61 ERA) from Triple-A Memphis prior to Tuesday night's game in Milwaukee.
--Field Level Media
