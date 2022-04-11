Rain forced the postponement of the series finale between the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

The Cardinals won two of the first three games of the four-game series before the matinee was scrapped.

The game is scheduled to be made up as the first half of a split doubleheader on June 14 at Busch Stadium, with the game set for 1:15 p.m. ET.

St. Louis remains home and welcomes the Kansas City Royals, while the Pirates are headed for a Tuesday afternoon home opener at PNC Park against the Chicago Cubs.

--Field Level Media

