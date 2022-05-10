The St. Louis Cardinals demoted struggling starting shortstop Paul DeJong to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.
Tommy Edman is expected to become the starting shortstop in the interim.
In a corresponding move, the Cardinals selected the contract of infielder Kramer Robertson.
DeJong, 28, is batting just .130 with a homer and seven RBIs in 24 games. He has a paltry .417 OPS. DeJong tore it up in spring training, batting .435 with a 1.362 OPS in 11 games.
DeJong is a career .237 hitter. He made the National League All-Star team in 2019 when he slugged a career-best 30 home runs.
The Cardinals signed DeJong to a six-year, $26 million extension in March 2018, including club options for 2024 and '25.
Robertson, 27, was batting .225 in 23 games for Memphis this season. He has three homers and six stolen bases. His first appearance with the Cardinals will mark his major league debut.
Robertson was a fourth-round pick out of LSU in 2017. He is the son of Hall of Fame women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey, the former Baylor legend who now guides LSU's program.
--Field Level Media
