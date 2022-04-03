St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader avoided arbitration on Sunday by agreeing to a two-year contract through the 2023 season.

Financial terms were not disclosed, however MLB.com cited a source in saying that it guarantees the Gold Glove winner slightly more than $10 million.

Bader, 27, recorded career-best totals in batting average (.267), homers (16) and RBIs (50) in 103 games in 2021, his fifth season with St. Louis.

He is a career .244 hitter with 47 homers and 147 RBIs in 451 games since being selected by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2015 draft.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In