St. Louis Cardinals left-hander Steven Matz left his start against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night with a left knee strain.
Matz was rolling in his return from the injured list, striking out five straight batters before he misplayed a slow Joey Votto groundout with one out in the sixth.
Matz kicked the ball foul for an error and lost his balance, sliding awkwardly on his left ankle and twisting his right ankle at the same time.
Matz was on the ground in pain before getting up and leaving the game with training staff, favoring his left leg in the process.
Matz finished with two runs allowed on three hits and a walk, leaving with a 6-2 lead. He struck out seven.
Junior Fernandez replaced the injured Matz.
--Field Level Media
