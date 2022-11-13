Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford are both inactive for Sunday's NFC West clash.
Murray, who has a hamstring injury, will be replaced by journeyman Colt McCoy for the visiting Cardinals (3-6).
Murray was a limited participant in practice Thursday and Friday and was said to be a game-time decision.
Murray, 25, has completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 2,168 yards, with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 359 yards and two scores.
Stafford is in the concussion protocol and John Wolford will start for the host Rams (3-5).
Stafford returned to practice in a limited capacity on Friday and was considered questionable.
Stafford, 34, has thrown for 1,928 yards and eight touchdowns against eight interceptions this season. He has been sacked 28 times, third most in the NFL entering Week 10.
