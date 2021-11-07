Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins both were inactive for Sunday's game at San Francisco.
Murray missed practice all week with a left ankle injury sustained during last week's 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Colt McCoy, 35, makes his first start for the Cardinals (7-1) against the NFC West rival 49ers (3-4).
McCoy has played just 14 offensive snaps this season and has not attempted a pass. His most recent NFL start came in Week 14 last season for the New York Giants.
Murray, 24, has passed for 2,276 yards with 17 touchdowns and rushed for 147 yards and three scores in eight starts this season.
Hopkins sat out practices this week with a hamstring injury that limited him to 15 snaps and two catches for 66 yards against the Packers.
Hopkins, 29, has recorded team-leading totals in receptions (35), receiving yards (486) and touchdowns (seven) in eight games this season.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
You can purchase copies of today's MDJ at Kroger, Publix, Walgreens, RaceTrac and any other MDJ rack location.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get unlimited access to quality, locally-produced news.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.