Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury will be on the sideline for Sunday's game against the visiting Houston Texans after clearing the NFL's COVID-19 protocol.
Kingsbury tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 15 and missed the Cardinals' 37-14 win over the Cleveland Browns two days later.
The 42-year-old Kingsbury, who is vaccinated, tested negative on Saturday and again Sunday morning. He has no symptoms.
Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Friday that Arizona was prepared to play either with or without Kingsbury.
Kingsbury will look to guide the undefeated Cardinals (6-0) to another win on Sunday when they face the Texans (1-5), who have lost five in a row.
Three-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Chandler Jones and defensive linemen Corey Peters and Zach Allen remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
--Field Level Media
