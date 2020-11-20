DeAndre Hopkins is having a good week.
Four days after he caught a Hail Mary touchdown pass to lead the Arizona Cardinals to a 32-30 win over the Buffalo Bills, the wide receiver had his rating in the Madden NFL 21 games raised to a perfect 99 on Thursday.
Hopkins previously had a 98 rating.
EA Sports' Madden Twitter account posted, using Hopkins' nickname, "Nuk coming down with that #99Club Chain?? Congrats @DeAndreHopkins @AZCardinals #Madden21"
The Cardinals tweeted, "Should've been there all along, but @DeAndreHopkins is the newest member of the #Madden21 99 Club."
Hopkins had a 99 Madden rating last year. This year, he joins just six other players in the club: Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald.
One downside for Hopkins on Thursday: His Cardinals lost 28-21 to the Seattle Seahawks as he was held to five catches for 51 yards and no touchdowns.
--Field Level Media
