The NFL's expansion to 14 playoff teams for the 2020 season is creating the expected glut of teams jockeying for the postseason with only five regular-season games remaining.
In the NFC, there are six teams within a game of each other battling for the conference's three wild-card spots. The scenario is similar in the AFC, where the Cleveland Browns are in good shape at 8-3, but there are four teams currently separated by a game in the standings for the other two wild-card spots.
According to SportsBetting.com, the Browns are in the best position of the teams outside of the current division leaders, holding a 55.6 percent probability of reaching the postseason. Cleveland is being offered at -125 by the sportsbook to reach the playoffs compared to -105 to miss out on the postseason.
Meanwhile, the 5-6 Minnesota Vikings face a steep climb with a 77.8 percent chance of missing the playoffs, according to SportsBetting.com.
NFL Playoffs odds by SportsBetting.com:
(probability percentage of making the playoffs)
Arizona Cardinals
Make Playoffs: Yes -125, No -105 (55.6 percent of making)
Cleveland Browns
Make Playoffs: Yes -350, No +250 (77.8 percent of making)
Indianapolis Colts
Make Playoffs: Yes -150, No +120 (60.0 percent of making)
Las Vegas Raiders
Make Playoffs: Yes +130, No -160 (61.5 percent of missing)
Miami Dolphins
Make Playoffs: Yes -150, No +120 (60.0 percent of making)
Minnesota Vikings
Make Playoffs: Yes +250, No -350 (77.8 percent of missing)
The book is not offering odds on the 5-6 Chicago Bears or San Francisco 49ers in the NFC or the 6-5 Baltimore Ravens in the AFC.
--Field Level Media
