The St. Louis Cardinals recalled rookie right-handed pitcher Jake Walsh from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.

To make room on the roster, St. Louis ptioned right-hander Kodi Whitley to Memphis.

The first appearance for Walsh, 26, will be his major league debut. The Cardinals selected him in the 16th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He'll be joining five other rookies on the roster, including four developed in the Cardinals' farm system.

In nine games in relief in Memphis this season, Walsh allowed one earned run in 11 innings. He has a 0.82 ERA with six saves and has struck out 16 and walked five batters.

Whitley, 27, is 2-0 with a 4.15 ERA in 8 2/3 innings of relief over 10 games this season.

--Field Level Media

