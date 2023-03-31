St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras appears to have avoided a serious knee injury.
Manager Oliver Marmol said Friday that an MRI on the three-time All-Star's right knee came back negative.
Contreras, 30, took a pitch off his shin guard during Thursday's season-opening 10-9 loss to visiting Toronto.
Contreras was 2-for-4 and scored two runs before giving way to Andrew Knizner in the eighth inning.
Marmol said the team will do more testing on Contreras, who signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract in free agency in December.
Contreras played his first seven seasons with the Chicago Cubs and is a career .257 hitter with 117 homers and 365 RBIs in 735 games.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Sun and clouds mixed. High around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Mostly cloudy skies early. Isolated thunderstorms may develop late. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Thunderstorms in the morning, then becoming sunny late. High 77F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.